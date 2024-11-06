Huobi Token Price Reaches $0.54 (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $87.35 million and $4.44 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @htx_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.com/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

