HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $578.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.32 and its 200-day moving average is $545.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,071.67, a PEG ratio of 7,515.20 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $693.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.