Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.56.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $439.89 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $274.42 and a 1 year high of $461.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.54 and its 200 day moving average is $396.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42,735.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,223,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,335,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Hubbell by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,377,000 after purchasing an additional 279,654 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

