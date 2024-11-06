Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Huabao International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

Huabao International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.2052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Huabao International’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.

