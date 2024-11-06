HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 729.60 ($9.50) and last traded at GBX 724.66 ($9.43), with a volume of 456769406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722.40 ($9.40).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.33) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 795 ($10.35).

Get HSBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSBA

HSBC Stock Up 0.3 %

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 673.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 675.04. The stock has a market cap of £131.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.69, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,393.26%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.