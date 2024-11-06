Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stake Trimmed by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,550 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 4.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Howmet Aerospace worth $100,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

