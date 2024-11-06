Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $148,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,886,592.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Thursday, October 17th, Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HMN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 164,036 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,083,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.