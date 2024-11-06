Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.37.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $11.33 on Wednesday, reaching $388.76. The company had a trading volume of 806,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,906. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $286.79 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $386.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.49 and its 200 day moving average is $362.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

