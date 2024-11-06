HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 127,542.9% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $525.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 price objective (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.