HMS Capital Management LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,809 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 164,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 337,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 96,072 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 70,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,603,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBBK opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 26.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 11,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $568,758.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,413.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 11,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $568,758.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,413.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 545 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,309.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,029.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

