HMS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 43.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $417,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 242.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $467,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $161.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

