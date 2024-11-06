Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 290.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.48 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.