Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires Shares of 41,908 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 971.6% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

TLT stock opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.3105 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.