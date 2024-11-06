Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Announces Earnings Results

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Hims & Hers Health updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
NYSE HIMS opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 258.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.
In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,694.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,356. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,694.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,712,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
