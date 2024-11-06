Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 933,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 381.79 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.