HF Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HF Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

