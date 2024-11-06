HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 29,958 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HF Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,958 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 60.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Intel by 86.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after buying an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 2,681.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.