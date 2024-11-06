HF Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 65,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

