HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 7,352 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. HF Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.1409 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.