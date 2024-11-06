HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,662 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 202,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 397,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.59 and a one year high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

