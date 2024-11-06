HF Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HF Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $806.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $905.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $867.96. The company has a market capitalization of $765.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

