HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $492.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.09. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $366.91 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

