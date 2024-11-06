Hermez Network (HEZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,006.18

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $140.38 million and $33,006.18 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00005200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

