Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases New Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

BWXT stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.62 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

