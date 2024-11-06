Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 123.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after buying an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after buying an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $253.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.