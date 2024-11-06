Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,339,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,219,228,000 after buying an additional 2,741,127 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,986,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,735,000 after acquiring an additional 258,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 228,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

AMX opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

