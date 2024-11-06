HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00. 796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

