HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00. 796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.