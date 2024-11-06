Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.93 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.43). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.43), with a volume of 41,193 shares traded.

Helios Underwriting Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.05 million, a P/E ratio of 813.04 and a beta of 0.14.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

