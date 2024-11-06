HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of KURA opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

