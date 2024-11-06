HashAI (HASHAI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $33.92 Million

HashAI (HASHAI) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. HashAI has a total market cap of $33.92 million and approximately $244,197.55 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HashAI has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.0003656 USD and is up 22.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $217,194.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

