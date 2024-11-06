Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Oracle by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 329,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

