Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 11,667 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 244.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AGR opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

