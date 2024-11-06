Harrow (HROW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Harrow to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Harrow had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. On average, analysts expect Harrow to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Stock Performance

Harrow stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Harrow has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Harrow

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.