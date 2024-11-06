Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 9,801 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises 1.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $43,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
Shares of AZN opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
