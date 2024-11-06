Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

