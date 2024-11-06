Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $20,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 8,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $2,746,988. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

