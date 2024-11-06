Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,010 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 140,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 437,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,133,000 after buying an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

