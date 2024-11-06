Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XJAN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at $595,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $2,610,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 70.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XJAN opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (XJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

