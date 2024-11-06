GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $83.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $82.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 752,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,014. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 269.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,819,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 537.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.