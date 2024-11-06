Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 26.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

