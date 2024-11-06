Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 368 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,437.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $513.95 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $524.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $477.73 and a 200-day moving average of $444.96.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

