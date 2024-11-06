Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,580 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

