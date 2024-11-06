Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in AON by 6.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 394,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.19.

Shares of AON stock opened at $368.70 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

