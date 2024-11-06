Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $803,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,438. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $803,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,438. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,900 shares of company stock worth $11,136,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

AJG stock opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.45 and a 200-day moving average of $271.97. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $218.63 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

