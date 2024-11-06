Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL opened at $185.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.50. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.44.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

