Guidance Point Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $138.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average of $133.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

