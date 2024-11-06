Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV stock opened at $189.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.43. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.67 and a 52 week high of $194.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.