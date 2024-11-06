Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Bought by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GBAB opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

