Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $953,000 Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of First Bancorp worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FBNC opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $45.41.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $144.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $89,115.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,099.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $89,115.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,099.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $780,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,069.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

