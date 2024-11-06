Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $875,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FMC by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 317.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 836,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after purchasing an additional 768,432 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $37,686,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $33,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

